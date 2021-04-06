Five held over attempted gun murder of Dublin man

Gardaí have arrested five people over the shooting of a man in Dublin last year.

Four men and one woman were arrested on Tuesday morning over the attempted murder of the man in his 30s at Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore, Coolock.

The victim was shot a number of times after a lone male forced his way into this house at about 2pm on Wednesday May 20, 2020.

Two of the arrested men are in their 30s, one is in his 40s and the other is in his 20s, while the woman is in her 30s.

Gardaí from Ballymun carried out the arrests at various locations in north Dublin, and the five were being held under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at several Garda stations.

They can be held for up to seven days before being either charged or released.

The arrests are the first to date in the case of the shooting of the man, who has since recovered from his injuries.

