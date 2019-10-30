GARDAÍ arrested five people in Cork after an Operation Thor anti-crime crackdown, including detaining a man for questioning over an alleged €400,000 fraud.

Five arrested in Cork for separate crimes as one man questioned over alleged €400,000 fraud

The five were arrested in the east Cork area by an Operation Thor team operating from Midleton Garda Station.

The key arrest involved a man in his 60s who was detained for questioning in respect of a fraud in which a Europe-based businessman was alleged defrauded of €400,000.

It is alleged the complex fraud operation took place two years ago.

The man in his 60s was detained in east Cork and taken to Cobh Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

After questioning, the man was released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Other arrests as part of the Operation Thor crackdown included detentions for suspected drug driving, enforcement of bench warrants and suspected breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

Two man were arrested in relation to a public order incident where a garda was assaulted in Midleton on October 20 last.

They were detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have since been released pending a file to the DPP.

A man arrested on foot of an outstanding bench warrant and has since appeared before the courts.

Multi-agency checkpoints were carried out in Knockgriffin, Castleredmond, Midleton, Tullagreine and Carrigtwohill across east Cork with the assistance of Revenue Customs officers and Road Safety Authority (RSA) personnel.

Five vehicles were seized by gardaí for allegedly having no tax or insurance.

A number of fines were issued for incidents of speeding, holding a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt.

Customs & Excise officials detected four vehicles with suspected 'green' diesel and the RSA had several detections on both heavy and light goods vehicles.

Superintendent Adrian Gamble hailed the operation as a great success.

"The whole purpose of yesterday’s operation was to work closely with our stakeholders, to ensure a safer east Cork community, enhance community engagement and to prevent crime," he said.

"We had a dedicated team of inspectors, sergeants and gardaí on the ground who also took the opportunity to issue vital crime prevention advice to motorists regarding our winter anti-burglary campaign and the need to light-up and lock-up.”

