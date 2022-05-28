Five arrested after over €600,000 of drugs seized in Clare

Five people were arrested after over €600,000 worth of drugs were seized in Clare and Limerick yesterday.

At around 2.15pm, gardaí stopped a vehicle on Corbally Road in Co Clare and seized 10,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

The occupants of the vehicle, three men aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Two of these men have since been released from custody pending files to the Director of Public Prosections.

Gardaí then conducted a number of follow-up searches in Limerick and seized approximately €406,000 of cocaine, €140,000 of heroin, €45,000 of amphetamine, €42,852 of diazepam tablets and a large sum of cash.

A further two people, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were arrested and are also

detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, in Henry Street Garda Station.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.