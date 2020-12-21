First premises given closure order by gardaí due to persistent failure to serve substantial meals

The unnamed licensed premises was closed due to not complying with Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations despite repeated engagement by local gardaí. Stock image

A licensed premises in the North West region of the country has been given the first closure order by gardaí under the Covid-19 Enforcement Powers Act 2020.

The unnamed licensed premises was closed due to not complying with Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations despite repeated engagement by local gardaí.

According to a garda spokesperson, the premises received an ‘Immediate Closure Order’ by the local Superintendent as there was a persistent non-compliance with the requirement to serve a substantial meal.

The closing order was given this weekend, over the past 48 hours An Garda Síochána detected 19 beaches of Covid-19 regulations by licensed premises across the country.

In the Dublin region, a premises was inspected at 10.30pm and 180-200 people were present, no food was being served and there was no social distancing.

Another premises was inspected at 01.30am with 25 people inside as fresh pints were being pulled, there was no social distancing and no food was being served.

In the Southern Region, one of the four breaches was food preparation in contravention of the regulations, the bar manager pointed to an oven where pizzas were being heated.

In the North West Region two breaches were outlined, one of which was given the closing order previously mention.

In a hotel premises inspected at 9.20pm, roughly 100 persons were in the function room with no social distancing, no food served, and groups gathered on tables numbering 12 or more with a number of persons intoxicated in the room.

The Lounge downstairs also had around 50 persons drinking while outside car loads began to arrive but turned back.

In a licensed premises checked by gardaí at 8.30pm, there was little evidence of food being consumed, with approximately 80 people on the premises drinking alcohol.

Gardaí reported that there was no times on the contact tracing register, there was no order book, nine individual had invoices with an average of three meals on each and the dates on these had been changed.

When the kitchen was inspected there was no food being cooked.

Three breaches were recorded in the Eastern Region, one of which was under the Gaming and Lotteries Act. A house was searched as eight people from all different households attended a gaming session.

Another breach was for a suspected shebeen where gardaí recorded 30 people socialising wearing no face coverings, not practicing social distancing and were consuming intoxicating liquor.

Speaking today Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey, stated "The vast majority of licensed premises are operating in compliance with public health regulations.

"Unfortunately, despite this being said by An Garda Síochána numerous times before, disappointingly it appears it must be said again to some licensed premises – Licensed premises that are not adhering to public health regulations are not only committing an offence, but putting at risk the health of their staff, their customers, and their local community.”

