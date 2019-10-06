Firearm found in Dublin park after masked man fled gardai

A loaded firearm has been recovered in a north Dublin park after a masked man fled from gardai.

Searches are currently being carried out for a suspect after the weapon was found at the Stardust Memorial Park, Coolock, last night.

It is being investigated if the incident is linked to the ongoing feud in the area which has seen a number of shootings, foiled gun attacks and arsons in recent months.

Several criminals have also been warned of active threats against them.

At around 9pm last night a man believes to be wearing a balaclava was spotted in the park and fled from Gardai.

The suspect discarded an object as he ran away, and a search a short time later led to a firearm being recovered.

Gardai are currently searching for the gunman and a spokeswoman said that investigations are ongoing.

“Gardai are investigating an incident at Stardust Memorial Park, Coolock D17.

“The incident occurred on the 5th October 2019 at approximately 9pm. It's understood a male fled from Gardaí on foot.

“A firearm was located at the scene. No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.”

Online Editors