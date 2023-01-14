The scene at Collins Place, Finglas, where a man was fatally stabbed last night. Picture: Gerry Mooney

A MAN stabbed to death in Finglas on Friday evening was targeted over an unpaid drugs debt, gardaí believe.

The victim, named locally as Brian Hogan aged in his late 30s, suffered fatal knife injuries at a house in Collins Place, Finglas, at around 7pm on Friday.

Emergency services were alerted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A female also suffered knife injuries to her hand while attempting to intervene but was not seriously injured.

In the immediate aftermath of Friday evening’s fatal attack in Finglas two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested by gardaí.

An informed source said the two men are well known to gardaí, with a number of criminal convictions.

The duo were still being quizzed today.

They are being questioned on suspicion of murder at separate garda stations.

A garda spokesman said on Saturday that the body of the victim remained at the scene while the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau,” a statement read.

“Two men (both aged in their 30s) have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they are currently being detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the statement added.