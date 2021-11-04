A garda stands watch at the apartment complex in Finglas, Dublin, where the body of a woman was discovered this morning. Flowers and a lantern have been placed as a mark of respect to the deceased woman, who was from Brazil. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A MAN being questioned for the murder of a woman in Dublin today was arrested earlier this week due to “erratic behaviour” – but was released after being assessed by a doctor.

Independent.ie understands the suspect in the knife murder of a 32-year-old Brazilian woman was seen by a medic after gardaí raised concerns about his mental health.

He was taken into garda custody under Section 12 of the Mental Health Act while behaving strangely on O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre. He was wearing only a pair of shorts at the time.

The man, who is also Brazilian, was taken to a garda station on the northside of Dublin city centre and a doctor was called.

After a medical assessment, it was deemed that the man was fit for release.

The incident will now form part of the investigation into this morning’s murder at an apartment in the Charlestown area of Finglas.

Gardaí were called to the scene at around 6.30am and found the dead woman in a fifth floor apartment.

It is understood she suffered severe neck injuries. A knife was found at the scene.

The suspect, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Finglas Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Detectives and members of the Garda Technical Bureau have carried out a preliminary and forensic examination of the apartment, which is just metres from the St Margaret’s Road entrance to Charlestown Shopping Centre.

A source confirmed the suspect has no criminal convictions but was arrested just days ago under the Mental Health Act.

“He was acting erratically and dressed only in a pair of shorts. Because of mental health concerns, he was taken into custody. A doctor assessed him and he was later deemed medically fit for release,” the source said.

It is understood that aside from this incident, gardaí were not aware of the man and had never previously been alerted to any issues at the apartment where the woman was killed.

The HSE said it could not comment on individual cases or a matter that is under Garda investigation.

Residents who were leaving the apartment complex this morning said they were shocked at the news.

“I live on the fourth floor and the gardaí called this morning to ask if I had heard anything on the floor above me last night,” said one young mother.

“I don’t know what happened. It’s terrible.”