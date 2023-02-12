| 5.6°C Dublin

File sent to DPP as two men arrested in €75,000 drug seizure are released without charge

Allison Bray

Two men arrested as part of a drug seizure in Galway have been released without charge.

Gardaí said the men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested as part of Operation Tara – targeting the supply and distribution of illicit drugs – on Saturday.

