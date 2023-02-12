File sent to DPP as two men arrested in €75,000 drug seizure are released without charge

Two men arrested as part of a drug seizure in Galway have been released without charge.
Gardaí said the men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested as part of Operation Tara – targeting the supply and distribution of illicit drugs – on Saturday.
Drugs valued at €75,000 were seized by gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drug Unit on Saturday evening after a number of residences in Ballinasloe and Oranmore in Co Galway were searched as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Galway division.
Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, Ketamine and LSD with a combined value of approximately €75,000.
More than €800 in cash was also seized. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).
The two men were held for questioning at the North Western Region Headquarters in Galway.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions while an investigation into the incident is ongoing.