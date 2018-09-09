A file on the arrest of Joshua Allen (18), the eldest son of TV chef and cookery writer Rachel Allen, over a €30,000 drugs seizure won't be completed by gardai for several weeks. The file is being prepared for the DPP.

File on €30k drug arrest of Rachel Allen's son 'won't be completed for weeks'

The cannabis was discovered at Shanagarry, east Cork - not far from the famous Ballymaloe House hotel and cookery school which Rachel now fronts - following an undercover Garda surveillance operation.

The raid was ordered after detectives were notified about a suspicious package discovered at Portlaoise mail centre. A controlled delivery took place and Joshua Allen was arrested and taken to Cobh Garda Station.

The package was found to contain almost one-and-a-half kilograms of cannabis.

After questioning, the teenager was released without charge and a file is now being prepared for the DPP.

Rachel Allen and her husband, Isaac, acknowledged they are "absolutely devastated about their son's arrest". Rachel attended the opening of the Kennedy Summer School in Wexford last week despite the news of her son's arrest - but broke down just minutes before the event started and had to be comforted by co-host, Brendan Grace.

