Fifth man arrested over stabbing death of Tommy Dooley at Kerry funeral

The late Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley and his wife Siobhan

A fifth man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal assault of Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested on Monday evening and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda station.

He was released without charge late last night.

Tommy Dooley (43) died following a stabbing incident at a Kerry funeral on October 5.

Mr Dooley, who resided in Killarney but had previously lived for a time in Cork, died from multiple stab injuries sustained at New Rath cemetery as he attended the funeral of a Killarney mother-of-five.

Mr Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife, Siobhan, suffered injuries in desperately trying to protect her husband.

She received emergency medical treatment at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) before being discharged on Thursday evening.

Tommy Dooley’s funeral took place on October 13, the father of seven was laid to rest in his wife Siobhán’s native town of Tullamore in Co Offaly.

Patrick Dooley (35) has been charged with his older brother’s murder.

He appeared in court on October 7 before Judge Dave Waters at Kenmare District Court.

Patrick Dooley, who is married and a father of one, was arrested on October 6 at an address in Cork and taken to Tralee for questioning after being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Mr Dooley has an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, Co Kerry.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.