Feud escalation fears as gunman who shot James 'Mago' Gately moves into southside Dublin

THE gunman who shot Hutch gangland mobster James ‘Mago’ Gately is living in a south inner city flat after being released from prison.

Gardai have issued a citywide alert after the hoodlum moved into the area because of connections to his girlfriend.

Pearse Street gardai are monitoring the situation amid fears that the thug could be targeted by rival hoods from across the city.

Independent.ie can reveal that the dangerous criminal, who had been living in Co Meath, but is originally from north Dublin, is now involved in three dangerous feuds.

He is the chief suspect for the Gately attack in which the Hutch mobster was shot five times and survived.

Gardai suspect the violent criminal was also behind a recent spate of non-fatal shooting incidents in the Ballymun area.

Among the victims was an innocent young woman who was shot in the kneecap last month.

The 27-year-old gangster was previously arrested last August for a botched murder attempt on Hutch gang associate Gately three months earlier.

PARALYSED

He is considered a “main and active participant” in Ireland’s newest gangland feud after he took sides against Owen Maguire who was shot multiple times last month in an attack in Drogheda that left him paralysed.

Independent.ie revealed last year that he was questioned for two days at Santry Garda Station about the botched hit on Gately before being taken to court because of outstanding bench warrants against him.

After a brief appearance at Dublin District Court, he was remanded in custody.

Jail bosses decided to place him on the so-called Kinahan landing in Mountjoy Prison where many senior cartel figures are housed.

However, after his release earlier this summer he continued to cause mayhem on the streets.

The Drogheda feud is now classified as being so serious that it could be just as grave as the bitter Crumlin-Drimnagh feud that resulted in 15 murders.

The on-the-loose gun-for-hire is a convicted drug dealer and is facing burglary and other serious charges before the courts.

However, of even more concern for the thug might be the fact that gardai are trying to build a case against him in relation to the botched hit on Gately, which may also make him a prime target for the Hutch mob.

Gately (30) was shot in the neck while sitting in a car at the Topaz Garage in Clonshaugh, north Dublin, on the afternoon of May 10 last year.

He spent a number of days being treated in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital in the aftermath of the shooting.

Such were the fears of an other attack that members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) patrolled the Beaumont area until he was discharged from hospital.

Since the attempted murdered of Gately, his would-be killer has continued to come to garda attention for matters other than his involvement in the Drogheda feud.

In March, Independent.ie revealed that children were terrorised in a sinister campaign of gangland violence being orchestrated by the thug – who was ordering attacks from behind bars on a house occupied by an innocent family.

BLASTED

The criminal is suspected of involvement in two shootings that happened within less than 50 minutes of each other last month.

In the first, a 34-year-old local man was hit in the leg at Shangan Green, Ballymun, when he was blasted with a shotgun.

The man was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Before the victim had even arrived at the hospital, a number of shots were fired at a house in Belclare View, only two kilometres away from the scene of the first shooting incident.

No injuries were caused in that shooting, which resulted in damage to windows.

