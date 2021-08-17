Feud criminal arrested over horror crash that left rival with serious head injuries 

A NOTORIOUS criminal is in Garda custody this evening being questioned about his role in a shocking motoring incident which left a rival with serious head injuries.

Earlier gardaí had issued an internal alert for the high-powered vehicle that the suspect, who is in his mid-20s, is suspected of driving when cars rammed each other while driving on the wrong side of the road in the Mulhuddart area of Dublin yesterday evening but the vehicle has not yet been recovered.

The volatile gangster, who was one of the main protagonists in a separate feud in west Dublin a couple of years ago, is now heavily involved in a violent dispute with the Finglas-based ‘Mr Flashy’ gang and his associates.

He was picked up in north Dublin this afternoon and is being questioned over alleged dangerous driving offences at Blanchardstown garda station.

It is understood that the criminal is refusing to co-operate with the Garda investigation.

The condition of a 25-year-old man who suffered serious head injuries when the white van he was driving crashed into a wall has “stabilised” in hospital today after grave fears for his life in the aftermath of the high-impact collision.

A juvenile male, understood to be aged 16, who suffered less serious injuries in the crash is also still being treated in hospital.

Last night, Independent.ie revealed that gardaí were investigating reports of vehicles ramming each other prior to the main collision while driving the wrong way on the N3.

The 25-year-old man who suffered serious head injuries was previously arrested and charged with possession of a gun, drugs and stolen motorbikes which it is suspected he was “holding on to” for a violent gang which had been involved in the Corduff feud which saw numerous shooting incidents.

He received probation for this offence and has since fallen out with the Corduff mob and linked up with the ‘Mr Flashy’ crew who have been in dispute with the Finglas mob for years.

Shocking footage surfaced on social media which showed the front of the white van badly smashed.

A group of thugs who filmed the wreckage could be seen jeering loudly as they drove past with one of the men sticking his middle finger up.

This footage has now been widely distributed on social media.

The incident has led to fears of a major escalation in gangland violence in west Dublin this week.

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information following a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on the Old Navan Road at Canterbury Gate in Co Dublin yesterday evening, August 16, 2021, at approximately 6pm,” a Garda spokesman said in a statement today.

“The driver of the vehicle, a man his 20s, and a male (youth) passenger are continuing to receive medical treatment following the collision. Their conditions are described as serious but stable.

“Earlier today, a man in his 20s was arrested in connection with this incident. He is currently being detained at Blanchardstown garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling inbound on the (M3) Navan Road (between Mulhuddart Service Station and Exit 3 to Blanchardstown) near Canterbury Gate on 16th August, between 5.45pm and 6.15pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” he added.