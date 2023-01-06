Female pedestrian (80s) seriously injured in Friday evening hit-and-run

A woman in her 80s sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident in Oranmore, Co Galway on Friday evening.

The pedestrian was seriously injured when struck by a car at approximately 5.05pm on the Old Limerick Road in Oranmore, Co Galway.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Galway where her injuries are described as serious.

The Old Limerick Road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place and the road is expected to remain closed until Saturday.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Oranmore area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, Gardaí said.