Female garda injured by knife-wielding suspect during armed robbery

Two men have been arrested following the robberies at two Kildare takeaways

Stock image Expand

Ken Foy

Two unarmed female gardaí have been commended for their bravery after they tackled two “armed and dangerous” men, who attempted to rob two takeaways less than three minutes apart.

Independent.ie has learned that the two officers were involved in a separate undercover operation when they became aware of an armed robbery at a pizza delivery premises in Newbridge at 8.30pm yesterday.

