Female garda injured by knife-wielding suspect during armed robbery

Two unarmed female gardaí have been commended for their bravery after they tackled two “armed and dangerous” men, who attempted to rob two takeaways less than three minutes apart.

Independent.ie has learned that the two officers were involved in a separate undercover operation when they became aware of an armed robbery at a pizza delivery premises in Newbridge at 8.30pm yesterday.

As they were responding to this, the female officers became aware of another armed robbery happening at a nearby Chinese takeaway, on Charlotte Street, in the Co Kildare town.

The officers, who are aged in their late 20s, immediately responded to the second incident and confronted two well-known local criminals who were threatening staff members and had kicked in a window in the takeaway, as the armed robbery was in progress.

One of the men was armed with a 12-inch carving knife and threatened the gardaí.

The two officers managed to overpower the suspects after a violent struggle in which pepper spray was used.

A senior source said: “One of the gardaí suffered a head injury during the course of the assault but thankfully is not in a serious condition.

"The suspects were armed with an extremely large knife and were acting in a very volatile and dangerous manner.

“The two female gardaí were able to hold onto these suspects and they were then arrested. They are now likely to face multiple charges."

It is understood that the same large carving knife was used in the earlier attempted robbery at the nearby pizza takeaway. The suspects failed to escape with any cash after a staff member at that premises managed to defend himself after being subjected to threats.

Senior gardaí have commended the bravery of the two officers and said they were lucky they were not seriously injured in this incident.

“These arrests are considered very significant on a local level and the arrested men would be considered prolific offenders in Co Kildare,” the source said.

Gardaí announced details of the arrests this morning in a statement.

“Gardaí have arrested two men following the armed robberies of two fast food outlets in Newbridge yesterday, Monday 27th March 2023.

“At approximately 8:30pm, gardaí received report of an incident where two men entered an fast food outlet on Eyre Street, Newbridge and threatened staff members with a knife while demanding cash.

“A short time later, gardaí were alerted to a robbery taking place at a fast food outlet on Charlotte Street, Newbridge. Upon arrival, gardaí arrested two men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s.

“Both men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co. Kildare.”