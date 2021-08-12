Fears for man’s sight after he was stabbed in eye during Tallaght murder row 

There were grave fears that a man aged in his 50’s who was injured during the row that led to the murder of a 25-year-old man in Tallaght this week might lose one of his eyes.

“This man suffered a serious stab wound to the eye socket area and there were fears that he might lose his eye,” a source said.

“However the biggest concern at the moment is that his sight may be permanently affected,” the source added.

It is understood that the man is still being treated at Tallaght Hospital for this injury and other non-life threatening facial wounds.

Sources say that the man is known to the chief suspect in the case who is being questioned at Tallaght Garda Station today after being arrested in Dundalk yesterday after threatening another man with a knife at a property in the Co Louth town.

“Gardai are hopeful of pressing charges in this case. The chief suspect is still being questioned,” a source said.

Read More

Ademola Giwa suffered fatal injuries to his neck when he was stabbed at Mac Uilliam Road, close to his home, at 7.15pm on Tuesday.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Giwa who had lived in the community for most of his life in nearby Mac Uilliam Parade with his family.

Gardai quickly established that the knife attack was linked to an earlier “violent row” in the area on Tuesday.

Senior sources say that gardai are not looking for anyone else in relation to the murder and are satisfied that the suspect travelled to Dundalk in the aftermath of it.

A large number of public order units from across the city’s southside rushed to the area and detectives at the scene gave CPR to the victim before he was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

His brutal murder has caused huge shock in the Tallaght area.

A former football manager who worked with the stab victim described him yesterday as an “absolute gentleman” who was “big into his fitness”.

Antony Dempsey, who is originally from Tallaght, managed Mr Giwa several years ago when he played for Marks Celtic as a teenager.

He told the Sunday World that he was shocked to learn of the horrific killing involving somebody he knew quite well.

“It’s very sad news,” Antony said. “We heard about it last night and then this morning. He had stopped playing football (a few years ago) but we were still in contact on Instagram.

“He was an absolute gentleman, to be honest, and I never heard a bad word (said about him).

“He always turned up early for training, he was very dedicated and to this day he was in the gym every day.

“He was still really into his fitness and that's why I’m really shocked when I heard about the stabbing.

“I was a manager for Marks Celtic and that’s going back maybe six or seven years when Ademola would have been from 13 to 16 years-of-age.

He added: "I know a lot of people from the Tallaght area and he wasn’t mixed up with any gangs or anything. He was just a really nice guy.”