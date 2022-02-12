| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fear in rural Ireland: After the attack on Tom, people are saying, ‘We’re next, we’re sitting ducks’

In the wake of vile assaults on elderly people living alone, anger and fear are growing in rural Ireland

Tom Niland Expand
Michael Walsh, who is a cousin of Mr Niland, and his daughter Michelle Haran at Sligo University Hospital Expand
Gardaí carrying out searches at Skreen, Co Sligo, where a gang attacked Tom Niland (73) at his home on January 18. Mr Niland remains in a critical condition in Sligo General Hospital. Photo: James Connolly Expand

Close

Tom Niland

Tom Niland

Michael Walsh, who is a cousin of Mr Niland, and his daughter Michelle Haran at Sligo University Hospital

Michael Walsh, who is a cousin of Mr Niland, and his daughter Michelle Haran at Sligo University Hospital

Gardaí carrying out searches at Skreen, Co Sligo, where a gang attacked Tom Niland (73) at his home on January 18. Mr Niland remains in a critical condition in Sligo General Hospital. Photo: James Connolly

Gardaí carrying out searches at Skreen, Co Sligo, where a gang attacked Tom Niland (73) at his home on January 18. Mr Niland remains in a critical condition in Sligo General Hospital. Photo: James Connolly

/

Tom Niland

Catherine Fegan

Tom Niland likes to sit down in front of the TV in the evenings and watch the soaps. Almost a month ago, on January 18, after eating dinner alone in his modest bungalow in Skreen, Co Sligo, he settled on the sofa for the evening, waiting for his nightly entertainment to start. At around 7pm, the bachelor farmer, who lived alone, was somewhat startled when a knock came to his door.

“He casually went to door and the next thing – bang: three men in balaclavas came down on him in a frenzied attack,” his cousin Michael Walsh told the Irish Independent. “There is no other way to describe it. It was a rain of blows on top of him, the three of them getting on top of him, kicking him. He was nearly unconscious, and they just kept at it and at it. It was so far beyond what was needed to rob somebody – a barbaric mad-dog frenzy. They busted his eye socket and his teeth, broke his ribs, beat him black and blue and left him for dead.”

Most Watched

Privacy