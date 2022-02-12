Fear in rural Ireland: After the attack on Tom, people are saying, ‘We’re next, we’re sitting ducks’

Tom Niland likes to sit down in front of the TV in the evenings and watch the soaps. Almost a month ago, on January 18, after eating dinner alone in his modest bungalow in Skreen, Co Sligo, he settled on the sofa for the evening, waiting for his nightly entertainment to start. At around 7pm, the bachelor farmer, who lived alone, was somewhat startled when a knock came to his door.

“He casually went to door and the next thing – bang: three men in balaclavas came down on him in a frenzied attack,” his cousin Michael Walsh told the Irish Independent. “There is no other way to describe it. It was a rain of blows on top of him, the three of them getting on top of him, kicking him. He was nearly unconscious, and they just kept at it and at it. It was so far beyond what was needed to rob somebody – a barbaric mad-dog frenzy. They busted his eye socket and his teeth, broke his ribs, beat him black and blue and left him for dead.”

The gang who attacked Mr Niland took his wallet, containing roughly €800, and his phone before leaving. The 73-year-old remains in a critical condition in Sligo General Hospital, where he is on life support due to the seriousness of his injuries.

This week, as the horrific details of Mr Niland’s case emerged, there was widespread revulsion and anger across the country. Closer to home, in Mr Niland’s local community of Skreen/Dromard, the atmosphere for the many elderly rural dwellers who live alongside him was one of fear and terror.

Michael Clarke, a member of Sligo County Council and a neighbour of Mr Niland’s, said older people living in the area were worried that those responsible had not been caught and were asking if they might be targeted next.

“They are saying to me, ‘I’m a sitting duck here, I’m next,’” he told the Irish Independent. “What I’ve been saying to them is, ‘Look, if someone comes into your house, give them whatever you have and don’t try and defend yourself, let them take it.’

“The feeling among them as well is that if these people get caught, they will get off with it. An older lady said to me this week, ‘I’m 50 years hearing of people breaking into houses and I have never heard of the perpetrator getting a sentence that fits the crime.’

“Locally, it would be very important for the gardaí and for the State to be successful in the apprehension of these thugs. That’s the only thing that would put people here in west Sligo at ease.”

According to Mr Clarke, in his electoral area of Ballymote-Tubbercurry, there have been approximately 14 break-ins over the past three months.

“The people being targeted are those who are living on their own. I know people who keep money in the house so that in the event that they are robbed they have something to hand over. These are the times we live in.”

The closest garda station to Tom Niland’s home is Skreen, less than a mile away. It is manned by a local garda, who is well-known in the community.

“We have one guard in Skreen and eight in Inniscrone,” Mr Clarke said. “They did close Easkey and there was disappointment over that. I would make the point that maybe there isn’t enough guards. There might be incidents where we might not have cover and if we have to get emergency cover it has to come from Ballymote, and it takes about two hours.”

As relatives kept vigil at Mr Niland’s bedside this week, on Tuesday, another elderly man, a 72-year-old from Celbridge, Co Kildare, was seriously assaulted during an aggravated burglary at his home.

Celbridge councillor Michael Coleman said that elderly people in the area were afraid they would be next.

“It’s not just about what will be taken,” he said. “It’s the level of violence that is being used in the process. A lot of these people living alone feel that they have no protection.”

Local Social Democrat councillor Nuala Killeen said that the local garda station, Celbridge, is not open 24/7. “We do have strong community gardaí, but resourcing has been an issue that some people have focused on in the area,” she added.

According to former Garda members, the legacy of station closures and the fallout from the movement away from community-led policing is leaving rural communities across the country at the mercy of criminal gangs.

“There are no local gardaí now and the people are depending on their district headquarters, said Seán Lynch, a Limerick-based retired detective sergeant.

“Those people have no idea about the local area.”

According to Mr Lynch, the administrative duties attached to the job and the onerous task of maintaining the Pulse system is keeping gardaí from traditional policing. “Leave the police to police,” he said.

“The job has now become supervision by computers. The gardaí, before they finish their tour of duty, have to come in and sit at a computer, maybe an hour or more, to create their incidents and update Pulse. That’s creating a complete lack of policing in our rural areas, in our villages and our towns. You need to take Pulse out of the hands of the gardaí and give it to civilians.

“There should also be a bigger and better budget for justice. Give them (gardaí) the equipment, give them the vehicles and let them police. It’s about visibility, really. The garda stations are still there, but they need to be manned. The members that are, on paper, in these stations are being pulled and dragged into bigger stations so that area gets no policing.

“That’s happening up and down the country.”

Retired Garda sergeant Christy Galligan agrees that “boots on the ground” is the only way to tackle the problem.

“The basic roadblocks against these criminals need to be put in place,” he said. “That means gardaí on the ground, and some of these rural stations that were closed reopened. Community-oriented policing has been lost.”

Both former gardaí believe tougher laws are needed to deal with those responsible for burglary and related crimes.

“If someone commits a burglary it should be a three-year mandatory sentence,” Mr Lynch said. “If it’s a second or a subsequent it should be seven years. That’s the way to deal a lot of these thugs.”

According to Mr Galligan, the problem of repeat offenders needs to be addressed. “You don’t see a huge amount of people being sentenced for crimes, even recidivists,” he said.

“You look at any local or national newspaper and you will see judges making orders under the Probation of Offenders Act or community service orders. Now, this person could have 30 or 40 convictions. We have to give a degree of certainty to people so that they know that if somebody commits a serious crime, that they will get the full rigour of the law.”

Left unchecked, there is a fear that the growth in rural crime will only continue. Locals in the various rural locations across the country warn that the thugs running amok today, without fear of apprehension by the authorities, will become tomorrow’s career criminals.

“There needs to be zero tolerance for this,” Tom Niland’s cousin Mr Walsh said.

“We need protection. When these people are brought in and charged you think, ‘Thank God something has been done about this.’ And then you could be walking down the road the next day and you could see them walking by you.

“What is going on here?

“People are appalled and concerned about that but this has really shaken up the community. People are very afraid and they are barricading themselves in at this stage. They were all staying in because of Covid, now they we are all terrified and fearful. This is localised terrorism and the terror it is instilling in ­people is very real.”