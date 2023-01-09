| 5.1°C Dublin

Father of murdered Natalie McNally says he struggled to identify body because of horrific injuries

She was brutally murdered. He left her there, he knew she was either dead or dying and calmly walked out’

Ciaran O'Neill

Natalie McNally’s father has told how he struggled to identify his daughter’s body because of the horrific injuries she suffered.

The 32-year-old, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was beaten and stabbed to death at her home in Lurgan, Co Armagh on December 18.

