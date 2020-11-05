Father and son arrested with €200,000 after garda surveillance operation

A father and son from west Dublin remained in garda custody tonight after they were busted with €200,000 in cash following a surveillance operation by detectives this morning.

The duo from the Rowlagh area of Clondalkin are not considered major players in terms of organised crime but sources say they are linked to one of the capital’s most notorious drugs gangs.

A number of follow-up searches happened after the massive cash bust which gardaí announced details of in a statement earlier.

“As part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity, gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted a vehicle on the M4 motorway in West Dublin this morning, Thursday 5th November 2020 at approximately 7.30am,” a spokeswoman said.

“Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and its occupants. During the course of the search, cash to the value of €200,000 (subject to counting) was seized.

“Two men, aged 24 and 47, were arrested for the offence of money laundering pursuant to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

“Both men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Lucan Garda Station.

“Investigations are ongoing,” she explained.

“You have to remember that a substantial cash seizure like this is much more damaging than the seizure of drugs to the gang,” a source said.

“It would have taken a lot of time and effort for the organised crime gang to get the €200k and now it is gone,” the source added.

The mob who are suspected of controlling the cash have links to the Kinahan cartel and have become one of the biggest drugs trafficking mobs in the capital over the past five years.

Today’s seizure is one of the biggest against them sine gardai seized a huge haul of cocaine and encrypted phones from the mob in a major bust last March.

The leader of the mob is a vicious crack cocaine dealer.

The thug was previously arrested in relation to the murder of Dean Johnson (21), an innocent victim of the Clondalkin feud who was gunned down in 2013.

Since the murder of Mr Johnson, gardai believe this thug has "risen up the crime ladder" and become a senior member of the Clondalkin based organised crime gang.

The drug trafficker and his gang were involved in a bitter local feud with James ‘Nellie’ Walsh and his associates, which claimed four lives before tensions in the feud eased at the start of last year with the mob who were the targets of today’s operation coming out on top.

In September 2017, two ‘blood brothers’, Darragh Nugent (36) and John Gibson (27), were shot dead a week apart as part of the feud.

They were aligned to ‘Nellie’ Walsh, but Gibson was not considered a major player and may have been targeted because of his relationship with a female relative of Walsh.

