Father and son arrested after heavily armed gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin.

The firearm seized by Gardaí in Baldonnel yesterday afternoon. Photo: Garda Info.

A father and son have been arrested after heavily armed gardaí seized a firearm in west Dublin.

The pair remain in garda custody after the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) intercepted a car in the Baldonell area yesterday afternoon.

The operation was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into organised crime.

A vehicle had been placed under surveillance and at around 4.30pm a decision was made to stop and search the suspect car.

Gardaí recovered a firearm and ammunition while in a follow up search around €40,000 worth of cannabis herb was recovered.

Two men, aged 47 and 25, were arrested during the operation and are currently being held at Clondalkin garda station.

They are being detained under firearms legislation and can be questioned for a period of up to three days.

Independent.ie understands that the suspects are a father and son from the west Dublin area.

Online Editors