'Fat' Freddie Thompson: from juvenile car thief to feared gangland criminal

Born in 1980 "Fat" Freddie Thompson grew up in the Maryland area of the south-inner city and first came to garda attention aged 16.

Born in 1980 "Fat" Freddie Thompson grew up in the Maryland area of the south-inner city and first came to garda attention aged 16.

There then followed a number of appearances in the Children's Court in 1997 for a car theft and other motoring offences before he graduated to the district court.

More court appearances followed on assault charges, threatening and abusive behavior as well damaging a garda car - on which he appeared with the late gangland hitman Paddy Doyle.

Thompson would later be travelling in a 4x4 in Spain with Doyle and Gary Hutch- also since murdered- when they were ambushed, and Paddy Doyle shot dead in 2008.

He first came to prominent garda and media attention at the turn of the century after leading a gang of young criminals in a bitter dispute which claimed at least 15 names, which became known as the 'Crumlin/Drimnagh feud'.

This is despite many of the protagonists - including Thompson himself - living and operating in the south-inner city area.

Following his involvement in that dispute his crime enterprise evolved and he was extradited to Spain in 2011 after the Spanish authorities named him as a member of an international organisation based on the Costa del Sol.

This crime gang, the Kinahan cartel, at the time had members in a number of countries including Spain, the UK and Ireland. Their organisation has since expanded and now has links in South America, Europe and Dubai.

Thompson had been living in Spain at the time but travelled regularly to Ireland.

He was investigated in Spain after police linked him to the €1bn organised crime empire of Christy Kinahan.

At that time, he was under investigation for dealing drugs and laundering money for the cartel.

Up to 30 members of the Kinahan mob were arrested by Spanish police in May 2010 under Operation Shovel.

While Thompson was not in Spain at the time Kinahan's gang were detained, gardai arrested him here and sent him back there in October 2011. He was allowed to return to Dublin at the start of 2013.

In May 2014, Thompson was detained by police in the Netherlands and extradited to Ireland from Amsterdam.

In the Netherlands, he was found in possession of false identity documents and a genuine passport, which had been "doctored" to match the ID.

Despite being arrested in a number of investigations linked to the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud, Thompson managed to escape any gangland convictions linked to that feud.

He did however serve significant jail time, including a three-year term for assault causing harm and a two-year prison sentence for endangerment.

In February 2015, 'Fat' Freddie Thompson was jailed for 20 months for a pub brawl “sparked by slagging” after a funeral.

Thompson pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to violent disorder along with two other men at Morrissey’s Pub in Cork Street.

After serving jail time for that offence, he managed to keep a relatively low-profile following the outbreak of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

That all changed in 2016, when he was tasked by a senior cartel associate with orchestrating the murder of David Douglas. In July of that year, Douglas was murdered.

Following a lengthy garda investigation, Thompson was today sentence to life to his prominent involvement in that feud murder.

Online Editors