Far right agitator Graham Carey arrested ahead of anti-refugee protest

Far right activist Graham Carey has been arrested this morning at his home by armed members of the Special Detective Unit (SDU).

He is currently being held at a south Dublin Garda station where he is being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

It is understood that his arrest follows a lengthy investigation by SDU officers.

The 39-year-old, from Finglas, claimed protestors are going to ‘go through’ Finglas Garda Station at an anti-immigrant protests tonight.

Carey, who previously protested outside Leo Varadkar’s home, has become a leading voice in the anti-asylum seeker protests which have sprung up across the city.

In the wake of rising tensions over the housing of refugees in the area, Carey has now taken to social media to tell gardai that they will need “every f****** copper in the country” ahead of protests due to take place in the northside suburb this week.

Hundreds of people are expected an anti-asylum seeker protest due to be held in Finglas tonight.

Carey is one of Ireland’s best-known anti-vaxxers and was involved in protests outside the private addresses of politicians.

Finglas man Carey was making his most recent comments after a group of men entered a makeshift camp of homeless men on the banks of the Tolka in Ashtown, Dublin, and ordered the occupants to leave.

No arrests were made after the men entered the makeshift camp of homeless men and ordered the occupants to leave shortly before 1pm on Saturday.

“I will not ask these people again to listen to me,” he declares.

“I'm gonna say - do what has to be done lads.

"And I'm gonna sit back and fold me f******’ arms and watch.

“They're gonna go through that station if you don't get the f*** out by your own will,” he said.

“That's what they're gonna do and, no matter whether I'm there or not, they're going to be there.

"And they have it in their head to protect their own f******* children, to protect their daughters, to protect their mothers from dirty f******* rapists, that's what we're doing.

“Now f*** the Garda, f*** the army, f*** the judges f*** the politicians, f*** them all”.



