Gardai in Donegal are investigating an aggravated burglary in which a substantial sum of cash was stolen after members of the one family were tied up in their home and threatened with a crowbar.

Family tied up and threatened with crowbar in aggravated burglary

The incident happened in the townland of Beaugh, in Malin at around 7.30pm yesterday.

A gang of men entered the house of a prominent and well respected local family.

Early reports indicate that at least two members of the family were tied up during the ordeal, they are in their early and mid 20s.

The gang were armed with crowbars and escaped with a large sum of cash.

There were no reports of injuries but the family were left shaken after the incident.

Online Editors