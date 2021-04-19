Family pay tribute to Finglas mother-of-two Jennie Poole as man charged over killing

A man has been charged over the killing of young mother of two Jennie Poole in her home in Finglas on Saturday.

The man in his 20s had been arrested in relation to the stabbing of Ms Poole (24) and had been questioned by Gardaí when he was charged in the early hours of Sunday.

He will appear in court this morning at Blanchardstown District Court.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on Melville Drive, Finglas, at around 2pm where they discovered Ms Poole with serious injuries.

She was rushed to the nearby James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ms Poole’s four-year-old son was in the apartment at the time of the killing while her daughter (7) was staying with relatives.

A man in his 20s from the Ballymun area was arrested in relation to the killing and was being detained at Finglas Garda station.

Over the weekend, neighbours and friends paid tribute to Ms Poole after news of the tragic killing emerged.

In a heartbreaking post on Facebook, Jennie’s father, Joe Poole, paid tribute to his daughter.

He wrote: "RIP Baby jen love you I'm broken love Dad xx".

Jennie’s brother Jason Poole paid tribute to his younger sister on Facebook, saying she had a “heart of gold, she would do anything for anyone.”

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. Saturday I lost my baby sister in the most violent way. Jennie had a heart of gold she would do anything for anyone,” he said.

“Her smile would light up any room which was lucky to have her presence. She was the best mother to her beautiful two children and a sister who always had your back.

“I’m broken and numb words can’t explain how I feel. Nobody should have to go through what my little sister went through. I am lost for words.

“I want to thank everyone who has visited our home, sent flowers, texts and calls over the last 24 hours. I want to thank the community of Finglas for everything that has been done already for my little sister.

“I want to thank the guards in Finglas and Cabra stations for all they have done for us in the last 24 hours."

Jason added: “Jennie I miss you so so much, yesterday was the hardest day of my life. Having to see what I seen is not what a big brother should have to see.

“Your two beautiful babies will always remember you and you will always be in our conversations.

“Sleep tight Jennie love you so so much.”

Ms Poole played camogie with local GAA club Erin’s Isle, who expressed their sympathies with her family.

In a Facebook post Erin’s Isle CLG club said: “Everyone at the club is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing of Jennie.

“Our heartfelt condolences to all of the Poole family and those closest, especially her two young children, friends and everyone who played with Jennie throughout her time with Erin’s Isle.

“She will be remembered sofondly by us all and may she rest in peace,” they added.

Dublin Camogie also paid tribute, posting a photograph on its Facebook page of Ms Poole and her sister Claire, after Erin’s Isle had won the Dublin Camogie Shield.

Describing Ms Poole, one neighbour said: “She was just a lovely, young, good mother whose life has been taken away by an animal.

“You’d often see her out doing the school run and taking her kids down to the playground. Jennie was living here two or three years.”

The 24-year-old has been remembered as a “fun, loving, happy and hard working” mother who lived for her children.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Keith Connolly said the family was well-known and well liked in the area.

A donation page to help the family following her murder had already amassed more than €40,000 last night, just hours after being created.

The GoFundMe page, set up by a family friend, reads: “On the 17th of April Jennie was tragically and suddenly taken from the world. Leaving behind her Mam, Dad, brothers, sister, family and her two precious babies.

“Jennie was a fun, loving, happy & hard-working 24-year-old mother who lived for her babies.

“We are fundraising for the sudden cost of her funeral and anything extra will go to supporting her babies.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

