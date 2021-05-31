Family of murder victim Christy Cawley hit out at open prison plan for killer Jeffrey Dumbrell

The family of murder victim Christy Cawley have blasted the Parole Board decision to allow killer ­Jeffrey Dumbrell be transferred to an open prison.

They pointed out that Dumbrell's brother Warren had only just been released from prison when the pair killed the father-of-six in 2006.

A member of the family said they had suffered years of intimidation and are still traumatised by the brutal murder, witnessed by his children.

They are also shocked the Parole Board had not taken the Cawley family into ­account before rewarding Jeffrey Dumbrell for good behaviour behind bars.

"So, according to the media, Jeffery Dumbrell has been a good prisoner the last two years. His [Christy Cawley's] children who witnessed him being murdered in front of them have been left traumatised and continue to struggle coming to terms with their father's loss," the family said.

Christy Cawley, with children Mairead, Ryan and Janice

Christy Cawley, with children Mairead, Ryan and Janice

"Warren Dumbrell was released early from prison only a short few weeks, when he murdered Christy Cawley.

"Now we want the Parole Board to consider their decision on Jeffrey's release and also consider his move to an open prison.

"We strongly think they both should serve all their sentence as we serve a sentence every day without our father and they are clearly not model prisoners.

"We, as a family of the late Christy ­Cawley, would like answers from the ­justice system in our country to explain why, despite a mandatory life sentence given to Warren and Jeffrey Dumbrell, we have heard through the media of the acceptance of Jeffrey Dumbrell's parole from the Parole Board.

"We also want them to remember the years of intimidation that all the witnesses suffered and still are."

Speaking on behalf of the Cawley family, the close relative, who asked not be named, said Christy Cawley was a completely ­innocent victim of the Dumbrell brothers.

"CCTV footage at the trial showed Christy never left his seat on the bus at the time he was confronted by them.

"He also had his very young son with him that day when he was approached, he was not arguing with anybody and there was significant evidence."

Janet holds a wedding snap with Christy

Janet holds a wedding snap with Christy

The Dumbrell brothers were convicted of the 2006 murder and sentenced to life in prison after being convicted following two trials.

It emerged this week that Jeffrey Dumbrell, who had previously been known as one of the most violent inmates in the country, had become a model prisoner.

Sources confirmed the killer has recently been recommended for a low-security ­prison regime by the Parole Board.

It clears the way for a transfer to facilities such as Shelton Abbey in Wicklow, Loughan House in Cavan or Harristown House in Co Roscommon, where inmates can leave for work or training.

The approval comes despite his earlier violent record behind bars which included threats and attacks on prison staff including one on a female nurse.

At one point he was described in court as one of the most high-risk prisoners in the country due to his volatile nature.

However, sources explained that the final decision on any transfer will be made by the Irish Prison Service, and it will also depend on whether any of the sought-after places in open prisons are available.

This means any decision to follow the Parole Board's recommendation remains with prison bosses and will depend on whether any suitable places are available for him and that could take years.

Jeffrey's brother Warren also became notorious in the prison system, having once been a ring leader in the 1997 Mountjoy prison siege, during which a group of officers were subjected to a terrifying hostage ordeal.

The Cawley murder came at a flat complex in Inchicore while Warren was on one of his few periods of release from prison.

The Dumbrell brothers attacked Christy with a hurley and knife in a relentless assault witnessed by his wife and children. It had been claimed in court that there was an altercation on a bus previously.

Despite pleas for them to stop, they continued hitting and stabbing Christy Cawley after he had fallen on a stairwell.

Such was the brothers' reputation for ­violence, a special security operation was put in place during the murder trial.

There was even a wildcat industrial action by prison officers at the Midlands Prison when a decision was made to transfer Warren Dumbrell to the Co Laois facility.

The brothers were originally convicted of the murder in 2008, but that conviction was successfully appealed.

After a second trial in 2011 they were both convicted by a jury following a 12-day trial at which Christy's wife Janet gave evidence.

After the trial one of the senior investigating gardaí paid tribute to the courage shown by the Cawley family and their neighbours who gave evidence despite threats before both trials.

He congratulated them for not submitting to pressure, and said the world was safer with the Dumbrell brothers in jail.