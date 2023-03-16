| 11°C Dublin

Family of man who fire-bombed house with kids inside boast he will ‘fly’ through jail

They can lock dem locks but they can’t stop the clocks. Never put a good man down love u (sic)”

Martin Mongans emerges from a prison van Expand
Suellen Keenan encouraged Mongans to carry out the attack Expand
Eamon Dillon

Associates of a man jailed for fire-bombing a house in which eight children were asleep have boasted he will “fly” through his sentence.

Martin Mongans was handed a jail term of four years and ten months last week for his part in an attack on a house in Ennis, Co Clare, in which petrol bombs and a shotgun were used by three masked men.

