Family of Jason Corbett ‘completely in the dark’ over retrial seven years on from Limerick father’s death in US

No end to the ‘unrelenting nightmare’ as killers Tom and Molly Martens remain free

Jason Corbett was beaten to death on August 2, 2015. Photo: Corbett family Expand
Molly Martens is free on bail pending a retrial Expand
Tom Martens, father of Molly Martens. Photo: Donnie Roberts Expand

Ralph Riegel

The family of an Irish businessman beaten to death by his American wife and father-in-law say they are trapped in an “unrelenting nightmare” of waiting without information about the pending US retrial of his killers.

The family of Limerick father-of-two Jason Corbett will today mark the seventh anniversary of his death while his two killers, Tom (72) and Molly (38) Martens, remain free on bail pending their retrial.

