Family of IRA victim Paul Quinn hoping for justice 13 years after his murder

The mother of IRA murder victim Paul Quinn says she still has hope that her son's killers will face justice as she marks the 13th anniversary of his death.

Breege Quinn said that for her and her husband Stephen, the pain of losing their son remains so great.

She said: "Paul was taken from us on October 20, 2007, and it hasn't got any easier. He never leaves my mind. He would have been 34 and likely married with children.

"His friends ask Stephen and I to their weddings and we go because Paul would have gone but it breaks our hearts to think of all he was denied."

The 21-year-old from Cullyhanna was lured to a barn in Oram, Co Monaghan, where he was beaten to death with iron bars and nail-studded cudgels.

He had fallen foul of the Provisionals after punching the son of the south Armagh IRA commander. No-one has ever been charged with his murder.

Mrs Quinn said: "My daughter Cathy and son James are very angry about their brother's murder. I try to be respectful and dignified but it's so hard. The Provos stole his life and they took so much from those of us left behind.

Read More

"I would do anything to hear Paul's laugh or see his smile one more time. Stephen and I visit his grave every day."

Paul Quinn who was murdered at a remote border barn in County Monaghan

Mrs Quinn appealed for anyone with information to contact gardai or the PSNI.

"I would ask people to look into their hearts, to think how they would feel if it was their son," she said.

"If they saw or heard anything they should ring the garda or police confidential line. They don't even have to give their name. I live in hope that we will get justice.

"No family should have to endure what we've endured.

"It's not Paul dying, it's the death that he got which is unbearable for us."

Mrs Quinn appealed to Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy to state categorically that her son wasn't a criminal.

Weeks after the murder, he branded Paul a smuggler and a criminal, and insisted that the IRA wasn't responsible for the brutal killing.

Years later, Mr Murphy denied that he had accused the 21-year-old of being a criminal but he was forced to admit he had done so after the BBC tape of his interview was unearthed in February during the Dail election campaign.

While the Finance Minister apologised to the Quinns, he has refused their request to unambiguously state that Paul wasn't a criminal.

Mrs Quinn said: "I once again call on Conor Murphy to follow the example of Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill, and say those words.

"There is no election on now. I'm asking Conor to do the right thing, as a politician and as a father himself."