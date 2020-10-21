| 11.1°C Dublin

Family of IRA victim Paul Quinn hoping for justice 13 years after his murder

Memories: Breege and Stephen Quinn with a treasured photo of their murdered son Paul Expand

Suzanne Breen

The mother of IRA murder victim Paul Quinn says she still has hope that her son's killers will face justice as she marks the 13th anniversary of his death.

Breege Quinn said that for her and her husband Stephen, the pain of losing their son remains so great.

She said: "Paul was taken from us on October 20, 2007, and it hasn't got any easier. He never leaves my mind. He would have been 34 and likely married with children.