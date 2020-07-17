'Extremely shocking' - Gardai investigating after two waste collection workers attacked in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating after a male waste collection worker (30s) was attacked in Co Dublin this morning.

Shocking video footage which is circulating social media shows a man from the City Bin Company being attacked after a motorist pulls over.

The footage, from Holywell Road in Donaghmede this morning at around 10.10am, shows a black car mounting a footpath when overtaking a bin truck.

The driver then can be seen exiting the car, walking over to the truck and opening the driver’s door, where he can be seen attacking the bin truck driver.

The motorist then can be seen shouting at the driver, walking over to the boot of his car, taking out an object and attacking a different waste collection worker.

In tweets, the City Bin Co say that their colleague is “shook but OK”.

“Thankfully our colleague is OK & an investigation is underway. . Shocking stuff.

“Shook, but OK.”

It later released a statement to "shed some light on the events".

"Earlier this evening, while providing an essential frontline service, two of our crew were subjected to an unprovoked attack by a member of the public, leading to serious assault on one of our helpers.

"Thankfully, our colleague has been discharged from the hospital this evening and, though shaken by the incident, will make a full recovery."

In a statement to Independent.ie, gardaí say that a man was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at Holywell Road, Donaghmede, this morning.

“A male in his 30s was taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson added.

Local Fianna Fáil Councilor Daryl Barron said that the incident is “extremely shocking”.

“Attacking someone who is just trying to do their job is extremely shocking and horrific,” he said.

“As a local public representative, I will not tolerate serious acts of violence within our community and have raised this serious concern this evening with An Garda Síochána,” he added.

