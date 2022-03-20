Garda forensic officers work at the scene in Finglas, north Dublin, where a woman in her 30s has died in a shooting incident on Saturday night. Picture date: Sunday March 20, 2022.Damien Storan/PA Wire

Garda forensic officers work at the scene in Finglas, north Dublin, where a woman in her 30s has died in a shooting incident on Saturday night. Picture date: Sunday March 20, 2022. Damien Storan/PA Wire

Garda forensic officers work at the scene in Finglas, north Dublin, where a woman in her 30s has died in a shooting incident on Saturday night. Picture date: Sunday March 20, 2022. Damien Storan/PA Wire

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a woman was shot dead in Dublin last night.

The victim, aged in her 30s, suffered a fatal gunshot injury during the incident at a house in Collins Place, Finglas, at around 8.40pm.

Emergency services were alerted and the woman was rushed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A murder investigation is now underway, and detectives are attempting to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

It's understood that the victim is a mother to a number of children and is from the Finglas area.

A Garda spokesman said that the coroner has been notified and that a post-mortem will be carried out by the State Pathologist.

"The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," the spokesman said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

This morning investigators have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and will be reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone with information in relation to the shooting is being asked to contact Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Local representatives from the Finglas area have the said the fatal shooting of the young mother has left the community in shock.

Sinn Fein Councillor Anthony Connaghan said he is “appalled”.

“A young lady with kids is after losing her life and it’s shocking,” he said.

“I just want to try and get the guns off the streets to prevent this. We’ve had a number of incidents in the Finglas community over the last few months, so we’d be calling for extra Garda resources to deal with the problem.

“It’s clear when the gards are on the ground in areas where there’s drug or gangland activity this stops. There is little or no incidents when there’s a visible presence on the ground. We’ve been calling for that for the last few years.”

Cllr Connaghan added that most people in Finglas live normal lives and “it’s only a tiny minority that are giving the area a bad name”.

“I’m at a football match park here with hundreds of kids around playing matches. All these nearly finds themselves tarnished by incidents like this.

“For the amount of good in the area it’s almost taken out by these small number of incidents.”

Social Democrats Councillor Mary Callaghan said her “heart particularly goes out” to the family of the deceased woman.

“It’s a very tragic situation that has shocked and saddened the whole community,” she said.

“It’s extremely shocking and saddening. We were all enjoying a long St Patrick’s weekend and this tragedy has happened in the middle of it. It’s devastating for the family. Guns kill, they’re dangerous and we need to remove them from society.”

She added that “a lot more” must be done to “rid society of the scourge” of drugs and violence.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Councillor Keith Connolly described the killing of a young mother as “harrowing”.

“It happened in Finglas east, so it’s quite close to the village and it’s usually a very quiet area. Something like that hasn’t happened in the area for quite some time. So, the sense of shock is really immense,” he added.