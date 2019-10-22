'Extremely frightening' - woman targeted by armed men in broad daylight in Dublin

SHOCKING footage has emerged of the moment a woman was targeted by armed men in broad daylight in Dublin.

A lone woman was approached by two men, one of whom appeared to be holding a gun, near the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin City centre at around 6pm on Monday evening.

Video footage shows a third man, who appears to have had his own money stolen by the men, trying to convince the woman not to resist the alleged burglary.

Another man, who then enters the frame, can be seen reasoning with the two men and supporting the clearly distressed woman.

Local Councillor Vincent Jackson has condemned the incident and said it reflects poorly on Dublin.

"It was just shocking, I'm appalled. I don't know if that lady was a tourist or a local but it doesn't make any difference to me. There are people watching people all the time and I don't wan people being paranoid but you just have to be so vigilant.

"In the ideal world you should be able to walk around without fear in Dublin, but we live in the real world. Unfortunately this is nothing new to Dublin," he told independent.ie.

"There are people now who prey on tourists and locals. By the law of averages people are going to have a bag with a few bob in it, maybe they have a camera and their phone and stuff like that. They just hang around and I'd love to know are these people ever caught.

"It is a very poor reflection on Dublin. People are losing their goods and their valuables and it's extremely annoying and frightening for them."

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

"Gardaí are investigating the robbery from a person at Longs Place Dublin 8, on October 21 at around 6pm," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"Two males armed with what is believed to be a gun, allegedly stole a phone from a pedestrian. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors