Explainer: New Garda powers will allow members of the force to demand phone passwords, while periods of detention can be extended

A NEW bill expanding the powers of gardaí has been published by Justice Minister Heather Humphreys today following approval by Government.

It will bring in new legislation on how arrests and searches can be carried out, while ensuring there are strict conditions to protect human rights.

So, what are the key changes planned?

Handing over phone passwords

Gardaí will be given powers to require a person to hand over passwords for their electronic devices. Those who refuse can face fines of up to €30,000 or a maximum jail term of five years. However, this only applies where a search warrant has been granted in relation to a serious and indictable offence, and will not include lesser crimes.

The requirement for a person to hand over their phone and computer passwords was recommended by the Garda Inspectorate in a review of its child sex abuse report.

Providing a name and address for all offences

The powers for gardaí to request a person's personnel details will be expanded. Currently, gardaí can require an individual's name, address and date of birth in relation to many crimes, but this will be extended to cover all offences. This is to ensure gardaí can prosecute a person for an offence by way of summons, without effecting an arrest under the new general powers.

Single power of arrest

This will see a single power of arrest introduced for all offences.

It will mean that, while gardaí can make arrests for serious offences without warrant, detaining a person for lesser crimes must fall under a certain category. These include preventing harm, preventing the continuation of the offence, preventing the person from obstructing a garda, ensuring a person appears in court, preventing witness interference, and for the purpose of charging a suspect.

Some existing powers in the areas of road traffic, immigration and mental health may need to be retained.

Random searches of vehicles for serious crimes

Gardaí investigating child abductions or cases of human trafficking will be able to carry out random searches of cars not suspected of involvement in the crime.

They currently have the power to do this for certain serious and terror crimes, with this now being expanded. It means random searches can be carried out at roadblocks where a vehicle or persons in the vehicle are not suspected of such an offence.

Records of stop and searches

There will be a new requirement for gardaí to make a written record of a stop and searches, including the person's details, the time and place of the stop, and the reason for it being carried out.

It will codify existing Garda powers to stop and search a person suspected of having drugs, firearms or stolen goods, and provide a clearer picture of the people subjected to such searches.

Safeguards for people with mental health conditions

Additional safeguards will be brought in for people with an impaired capacity, such as those with mental health conditions or under the influence of alcohol, who cannot understand or make appropriate decisions on their rights. The range of powers, some of which may occur in highly charged circumstances, will allow for garda discretion and for the Garda Commissioner to develop guidelines where necessary.

This will ensure a criminal investigation isn’t unduly hindered while protecting the person’s rights. Gardaí will also no longer be required to take written records of interviews if it is being recorded by other means.

Extending periods of detention

The power to extend a suspect’s period of detention can be authorised by a Garda inspector for a period of up to 24 hours.

Currently, a superintendent must be present to extend a detention period by six hours, while a chief superintendent can prolong this by 12 hours. Under the new legislation, all extensions of up to 24 hours can be authorised by the rank of inspector or above.

The right to hold a person for seven days for serious crimes will also be expanded to include all forms of murder, where there are additional offences, and human trafficking, to facilitate the investigation of specific complex crimes.

Minister Humphreys said the new bill will make the use of Garda powers clear, transparent and accessible, while strengthening safeguards.

“I believe this will maintain the crucial balance which is key to our criminal justice system, while ensuring greater clarity and streamlining of Garda powers,” she said.

“This bill, along with the implementation of the other recommendations of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland, will improve and copper-fasten a policing practice which is focused, intelligence-based and underpinned by community confidence and support. It will enhance the bedrock of safeguards for good policing – trust, legitimacy and authority."