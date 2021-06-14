| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Explainer: New Garda powers will allow members of the force to demand phone passwords, while periods of detention can be extended

Those who refuse to provide access codes for their device could face a maximum jail term of five years

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Robin Schiller

A NEW bill expanding the powers of gardaí has been published by Justice Minister Heather Humphreys today following approval by Government.

It will bring in new legislation on how arrests and searches can be carried out, while ensuring there are strict conditions to protect human rights.

So, what are the key changes planned?

Related topics

More On An Garda Síochána

Privacy