‘Evil’ killer who murdered and dismembered pregnant girlfriend facing ‘unusual’ firearm charge

Stephen Scott murdered his pregnant teenage girlfriend Sylvia Fleming in Omagh in 1998. Expand

Paul Higgins

A “thoroughly evil” killer who murdered and dismembered his pregnant girlfriend more than 20 years ago has appeared in court accused of a firearms offence.

Stephen Peter Scott (51) appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court by video-link from prison and confirmed he understood the single charge against him.

