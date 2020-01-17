'Every parent’s worst nightmare' - murder probe launched into fatal stabbing of Cameron Blair at Cork house party

A murder probe has been launched following the death of an engineering student who was stabbed in the neck when a group of young men gatecrashed a house party in Cork.

Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) student Cameron Blair (20) was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) shortly after 9.20pm on Thursday where he passed away from his injuries.

It is understood the talented sportsman was stabbed in the neck when a group of young men gatecrashed and were asked to leave the house party in Cork.

The fatal stabbing of the second year student occurred at Bandon Road on the southside of Cork city.

The emergency services attended at a terraced house amid reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house party attended by around twenty people.

His death has sent shockwaves through his native Ballinascarthy in West Cork. Cameron is survived by his parents Noel and Cathy and his younger brother Alan who attends Bandon Grammar School.

Cameron had a great passion for rugby and four years ago he was the flag bearer at an Ireland V Italy Rugby World Cup match in front of 50,000 people.

In an interview with the Southern Star newspaper the then 16 year old said that the Irish Independent prize was a dream come true.

"This really is an opportunity of a lifetime and I never dreamed that I would win such an amazing prize.

"I have been playing rugby for Bandon Rugby club for over seven years and also play for my school, Bandon Grammar School. One of my favourite players is Robbie Henshaw.”

Dan Murphy, President of Bandon rugby club where Cameron was due to play a match tonight, said that he left an “indelible mark” on everyone he met.

“He played as he spoke, full of confidence and was a delight to see running a full tilt with a rugby ball. Such a tragedy will be felt far and wide but will be felt really deeply within our club.”

Meanwhile, Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton, said that Cameron was well known and regarded in the community. Dr Colton was the chief celebrant at his confirmation service six years ago.

"He (Cameron) was well-known in his local community, including as a rugby player and athlete. Having had student children myself, I know well that a calamity such as this on a night out is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart goes out to the Blair family."

Fine Gael councillor Marie O'Sullivan, who is from Bandon, said that her heart was broken for the family of the victim.

"They are an absolutely fabulous family. I have two boys myself and it is terrible to think you could say goodbye to your boys in the morning and they are not coming back to you in the evening. His mother is one of the most gentle people I know.

"He played rugby with his school and had everything going for him. A beautiful child with a beautiful personality. It is a nightmare."

Cameron was a former pupil of Bandon Grammar Secondary School. In a statement the school expressed their deep sadness at the passing of a gifted young man.

“It is with great regret that we learned of a tragic incident in Cork last night resulting in the death of a former pupil. Our school community is deeply affected, particularly senior students as the deceased still has family members in the school. The management and staff extend our sincere condolences go to the family and friends.

"Students are being cared for and counselled in school. Classes continue for all year groups as we try to keep the school day as normal as possible, while recognising the traumatic impact on many.”

Dr Barry O'Connor, President of CIT, said that the entire community was in shock at the "untimely death" of Cameron in such dreadful circumstances.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased who was a valued member of our CIT community.

Counselling and other necessary supports will be put in place by CIT for his classmates and his fellow students here in the Institute. "

Meanwhile, Bandon Athletics Club has extended its deepest sympathy to the Blair family on the passing of Cameron.

Cameron was a member of the club for a number of years competing at local and national level winning medals at West Cork, County, Munster and National. In 2017 he helped the men's team to a 2nd place finish at the National league promoting them to Premier. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

West Cork based Fine Gael Senator, Tim Lombard, has expressed concern about teens carrying knives.

"We all have families and looking at this you would think anything could happen to your child. Carrying knives is a totally different phenomenon from my day. Never in my life (growing up) did I see anyone carrying a knife. We now have a situation where people have knives walking around the place which is crazy."

It emerged that Cameron had staggered on to the road and collapsed before dying in hospital. A postmortem was conducted at CUH yesterday. The results were not released for operational reasons but the death was upgraded to a murder.

Students in accommodation in the area have expressed shock at the passing of the young man.

UCC students Dara McCarthy and Shane O'Connell, who didn't know the victim, said they found it hard to comprehend what had occurred. Dara said he was troubled by the incident.

"The scariest part about it is that it could have been anyone. My mother rang me early on. She always says ‘be careful’ and I push her away. But I suppose you can never be too careful. The world has gone mad."

Shane O'Connell said students had hoped the youth would survive his attack.

"I didn't believe it at the start. It is horrific. We were hoping for the best and then we heard that the man had passed away."

The incident has shocked locals in Bandon Road which is on the outskirts of Cork city centre and is a mixture of residential, student housing and businesses.

Pat Duggan, who is an employee of the Sportsman’s Arms pub in Bandon Road, said they were shocked when they heard noise from the street.

"Last night we saw the commotion outside. People were afraid to go out. We are in total shock. The area is fantastic. It is just a crazy thing that happened. That poor young fella. To go in to a house with a knife and do that. This just can't go on. I feel so sorry for his family."

Gardaí have commenced door to door inquiries in the area to determine if anyone had seen or heard anything suspicious over the course of Thursday evening. The area is home to a large number of students because of its close proximity to UCC.

An incident room has been set up at Togher Gardaí station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed. CCTV is being gathered.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact them.

Anyone who was in the Bandon Road area between 8pm and 10pm who witnessed anything or anyone with dash cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Persons with details or video footage are asked to contact Gardaí and not to share it on social media.

Online Editors