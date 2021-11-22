Escorted visit: Scissor sister killer Charlotte Mulhall in Dublin on day release from prison

The offending picture, taken with a mobile phone, showing convicted killer Charlotte Mulhall holding a knife and apparently fooling around with drugs offender Denis Gibney in 2008 in Mountjoy Prison's Dóchas Centre. Gibney has since been released and Mulhall has been transferred to another prison

Linda (left) and Charlotte Mulhall, photographed in 2005, became known as the ‘Scissor Sisters’ after the killing of Farah Swaleh Noor

SCISSOR Sister killer Charlotte Mulhall took a rare day out from prison this week on an escorted visit to Dublin.

Now Ireland's longest-serving female prisoner, she was spotted after leaving a taxi in west Dublin, along with an escort, wearing a face mask.

Sentenced to life for the 2005 murder of Farah Swaleh Noor, Mulhall is currently serving her time in Limerick Prison.

Inmates serving life sentences are sometimes allowed escorted visits to the outside as part of their rehabilitation and welfare programme.

Since being imprisoned in 2006, Mulhall’s time behind bars has not always run smoothly. Earlier this year she launched a High Court challenge to the decision to move her from the Dóchas Centre at the Mountjoy Prison complex.

The murderer was moved to Limerick Prison in 2018 over claims of a lesbian fling with a prison officer. Charlotte has denied the claims, as has the female prison officer who was allegedly involved.

The decision to transfer her came after claims she was found in "a compromising position" with the warder.

It was the fourth time she had been transferred from the Dóchas Centre to the women's wing at Limerick Prison since being jailed.

In the High Court challenge to have the decision reversed, Mulhall claimed she was not allowed to explain what happened.

She claimed the incident revolved around her applying a beauty treatment while sitting on the officer.

In the High Court case, it was also argued she should be provided with visiting arrangements that were previously in place.

She said in a sworn statement to the court: "I am lonely and sad" due to "the lack of visits from my family".

Mulhall had enjoyed her time in the Dóchas Centre where she was involved in the beauty salon and mixed with other prisoners.

But she had fallen foul of prison rules in the past, including one infamous incident in which she posed with a knife.

The picture emerged in August 2008 in which she was seen holding up a knife to the neck of prisoner Denis Gibney who had been serving time for drug offences.

The pair had been working in the kitchen together and Charlotte was also holding a birthday cake.

At the time, both Charlotte's sister Linda and her mother Kathleen were also serving sentences in the Dóchas Centre.

In February 2014, Charlotte was disciplined after being caught with booze in her prison cell and fighting with another prisoner.

In May 2015, Charlotte was locked away from other prisoners after getting involved in a series of violent incidents. It was alleged that she had used heated hair tongs to burn another inmate.

She had previously been put in 23-hour lockdown away from the rest of the population in the Dóchas Centre for more than a month after concerns she had an undue influence over other prisoners.

In 2018, Charlotte's sister Linda walked free from prison after serving 12 years for manslaughter as a result of Noor's killing.

Charlotte and her sister Linda, dubbed the Scissors Sisters, killed their mother's boyfriend in March 2005.

The dismembered body of Noor, who had a history of extreme violence towards women, was found dumped in the Royal Canal days afterwards. His head, which they said was left in a park, was never recovered.

Evidence at their trial suggested they were on a vodka and ecstasy binge with Noor and their mother when he made an aggressive pass at Linda.

When he ignored warnings to leave her alone, Charlotte picked up a Stanley blade and cut his throat.

Charlotte stabbed him up to 20 times with a kitchen knife while Linda admitted hitting him "a good few times" on the head with a claw hammer.

Both women spent hours cutting up his body on the bathroom floor and packing most of the parts into black plastic bags.

They later dumped his limbs and torso in the nearby Royal Canal before taking his head on a bus to Tallaght, where it was hidden in a park before being disposed of in another location.

Their mother Kathleen pleaded guilty to concealing evidence, and was jailed for five years.