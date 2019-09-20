'End this reign of terror' - Quinn staff after 'horrendous premeditated attack' on Kevin Lunney

Staff at Quinn Industrial Holdings have demanded “an end to this reign of terror” following the “horrendous premeditated attack” on their colleague Kevin Lunney and have pleaded for the campaign of intimidation to stop.

Around 800 people turned out for a solidarity walk in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh in support of Kevin and his family.

Amongst those in attendance was Arlene Foster of the DUP who said “Kevin is a Fermanagh man who is very much rooted in his community.”

She said she was aware of the ongoing campaign of threats and that the gardaí and the PSNI had been liaising.

“Nothing can justify what happened here”, she said, adding: “We could concentrate on the protection side but nobody who’s working should have to face to this sort of thing.

She said the community was outraged that this could happen to someone who was ‘simply doing a day’s work and trying to keep jobs here in county Fermanagh.’

She was joined by Brendan Smith TD and a number of local representatives, including former MEP Marian Harkin.

At around 2.30 pm staff gathered at the Quinn Quarry Office in Derrylin to Quinn Building Products Head Office up the road.

A statement on behalf of the staff members was read aloud by Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive of Manufacturing NI.

“In the wake of Tuesday’s horrendous, premeditated attack on Kevin Lunney, our colleague and Chief Operating officer, in which he was abducted and viciously assaulted resulting in hospitalisation, we the staff of Quinn Industrial Holdings want to express our unequivocal support for Kevin and his family and wish him a full and speedy recovery from the horrific injuries that have been inflicted on him,” the statement began.

“Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with Kevin and his family at this time. He is highly respected and held in high regard in our company for his hard work, commitment and dedication to the staff, the business and the local community. This attack was not only an attack on Kevin but on the entire staff and community.”

Staff of Quinn Industrial Holdings give a show of support for Kevin Lunny and his family at the Head Office in Derrylin. Pic Steve Humphreys

Mr Kelly said the attack was the latest in a campaign of intimidation against the directors and senior management of QIH.

“As a staff group, we utterly condemn this and all previous physical assaults, arson attacks and intimidation on members of staff,” he said.

“The people who are perpetuating these acts do not represent us, or our views, and we plead with them to stop this campaign with immediate effect. The staff of QIH fully support the directors and senior management of the company.

“We ask those in our local communities to come together in solidarity to support Kevin and the Lunney family and we also plead with them to give whatever support and assistance is required to assist in bringing these perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.

“We demand an end to this reign of terror, to all intimidation and attacks on management and their properties.

“We call on local politicians, the PSNI and the gardaí to allocate whatever resources are necessary to bring these perpetrators to justice and to bring an end to these brutal attacks so we can feel safe in our place of work and in our local communities.”

Tony Lunney, brother of Kevin was at the event but declined to speak to the media afterwards, saying: “The workers said everything so I’m not going to make any comment.”

Tony also works for Quinn Industrial Holdings as Production Director at Derrylin.

Also present were several secondary school children from St Aidan’s in Derrylin, where Kevin’s children attend.

Fr Gerry Comiskey of Drumalane Parish, Co Cavan married Kevin and his wife, Bronagh, some 20 years ago and remains a personal friend.

He spoke of his shock at the vicious attack, saying: “I would read reports about similar incidents in Nigeria or faraway places but to see it happen in our own community…”

He described the staff at QIH as an ‘ordinary, hard-working, law-abiding people.’

“Never in our worst nightmares” had they suspected the campaign of intimidation would lead to what had happened to Kevin, he said.

Fr. Gerry Commiskey PP in Drumlane Co Cavan pictured with Staff of Quinn Industrial Holdings gave a show of support for Kevin Lunney and his family at the Head Office in Derrylin Pic Steve Humphreys

Fr Comiskey said Bronagh Lunney has been left “devastated” by the attack on her husband, with whom she has six children.

He described Kevin as a man with “great inner resources, a man of great personal integrity and a man of faith who is hugely committed to family values and community values.”

Before the solidarity walk, Arlene Foster spoke with Brendan Smith who described the attack as “frightening.”

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, condemned the attack on Mr Lunney.

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said: “Business right across the island is in shock at this vicious and reprehensible attack. Such violent, illegal activity has no place in Irish life.

“The full resources of the State must be used to bring the perpetrators to justice. We wish Kevin a full and speedy recovery.”

Staff of Quinn Industrial Holdings give a show of support for Kevin Lunney and his family at the Head Office in Derrylin Pic Steve Humphreys

Gardai said that they are working closely with the PSNI as they investigate the assault and have carried out a number of searches in the Cavan area today.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said in a statement: “The local community and all normal people in a democratic society, and An Garda Síochána are outraged at this savage and horrific attack on a business man going about his normal business.

“An Garda Síochána will make every effort to bring these violent criminals to justice, but we need the support of the local community in order to do so.”

A garda spokesperson said in a statement: “An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to appeal for any person who may have seen a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh / Swanlinbar, Killeshandra Cavan areas to make contact.

“An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in the Fermanagh/ Cavan border region over the course of Tuesday evening, between 6pm – 10pm, who may have dash cam footage to contact us.

“Anyone person who has any information on this criminal attack or other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/ Fermanagh border area over recent years can contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station or The Police Service of Northern Ireland at 101, quoting reference number 1748 of 17/09/19.

“Alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

