Eleven days that rocked the Kinahans – cartel goes into tailspin after UAE freezes its assets

Daniel Kinahan, his father Christopher Senior and his brother Christopher Junior are likely to be either arrested or kicked out of the kingdom within days

Daniel Kinahan (right) with boxer Tyson Fury Expand
Ken Foy

The announcement yesterday by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that the assets of the Kinahan cartel leaders are to be frozen in Dubai has sent the organised crime gang into a tailspin.

Daniel Kinahan, his father Christopher Senior and his brother Christopher Junior are likely to be either arrested or kicked out of the kingdom within days, according to sources.

