Electric Picnic assault: appeal for witnesses after man attacked in Today FM area during DJ set

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses following a serious assault at the Electric Picnic festival which left man (30) in hospital with serious injuries.

The festival took place in Stradbally, Co Laois, last weekend and gardaí said the victim was assaulted on Friday, September 2.

"The assault occurred sometime between 10pm - 12 midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden, during a set by DJ Jamie Maguire. The assault is alleged to have happened during the last song of this set,” a garda spokesperson said.

“One man aged in his 30s was taken to Tullamore Hospital and was later transferred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin to be treated for non-life threatening but serious injuries. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 66 111 or any garda station.