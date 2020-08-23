Elderly woman dies following assault at Dublin house

An elderly woman has been killed following a vicious assault in her home in north Dublin.

The body of the pensioner was discovered at a house in Kincora Court in Clontarf on Sunday evening.

She suffered serious injuries during the brutal attack and was pronounced dead at the house.

A man well known her and aged in his 60s was arrested at the scene.

He was brought to Clontarf Garda Station where he was last night being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Sources say no weapon was used in the assault and it was this night being described as a tragic domestic incident.

Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics attended the scene, however the woman could not be saved.

Her body remained at the house last night as forensic investigators carried out an examination.

Online Editors