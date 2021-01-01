| 1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Elderly couple terrorised and robbed as gang of masked men with fake gun burst into home

Gardaí were preparing a raid on a local shebeen when they were called to the aggravated burglary Expand

Close

Gardaí were preparing a raid on a local shebeen when they were called to the aggravated burglary

Gardaí were preparing a raid on a local shebeen when they were called to the aggravated burglary

Gardaí were preparing a raid on a local shebeen when they were called to the aggravated burglary

Ken Foy

A 92-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife were terrorised in a horrific New Year’s Eve aggravated burglary when a gang of up to five masked men stormed their home.

It is understood that over €8,000 in cash was stolen in the incident when the property in Newbridge, Co Kildare, was ransacked.

The man is a well known member of the horse racing community and neither he or his wife were injured.

Privacy