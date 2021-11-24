| 6.5°C Dublin

Eight arrests, 29 drug searches and 400 fines – how gardaí are tackling anti-social behaviour on trains

Irish Rail expects to spend €5.2m on security this year

Gardaí are cracking down on anti-social behaviour on trains (stock image)

Ken Foy

Gardaí in three counties who are involved in an ongoing operation against crime and anti-social behaviour on commute-line trains say that their actions have been a success.

The operation has been in place since April and according to exclusive figures obtained by Independent.ie, it has led to eight arrests, two which were for outstanding bench warrants as well as 29 searches under drugs legislation.

