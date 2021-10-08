Eastern European drug gang targeted in €1.18m cannabis bust

Cannabis weighing 59kg and with an estimated street value of €1,180,000 was seized by Revenue officers, gardaí said

An Eastern European crime gang who have been operating a drug-trafficking network throughout Leinster was the target of a joint Garda and Customs operation which led to the seizure of cannabis worth €1.18m.

Two male suspects aged in their 20s and 40s are currently being detained at Kilkenny garda station today where they are being questioned under anti-drugs trafficking legislation.

The older man is well known to gardaí and has worked as a legitimate courier in the south east for a number of years.

Sources say that during the course of this employment he got involved in a “bitter dispute which ended up criminal in nature” with other Eastern European couriers.

“Since then he has become involved in a fairly significant organised crime grouping,” a source said.

The courier was arrested yesterday in Kilkenny. It is suspected he was on his way to collect the huge drugs haul which had already been seized by customs officers at a local industrial estate as part of a surveillance operation that tracked the drugs after the cannabis entered Ireland.

Gardaí announced details of the seizure today.

“On Thursday 7th of October 2021 as part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kilkenny area, a joint operation was conducted by personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB),” a spokesman said.

“During the course of this operation 59kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1,180,000 was seized by Revenue officers.

“Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 20s at the scene, and he is presently detained at Kilkenny garda station.

“A vehicle was subsequently intercepted in the Kilkenny area, and gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s. He is also detained at Kilkenny garda station.

"Both men are detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.”