Dublin victim named, while murder probe discovers people ‘came and went’ from flat where he lay dead for days

A body is removed from the ground floor flat in Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in Dublin’s north inner city after it was discovered with fatal injuries.

Gardai were last night attempting to untangle a web of accounts and theories to establish why and when a 28-year-old man suffered fatal head injuries before his body was left to decompose in a north inner city flat for over a week.

The victim who was well known to gardai has been formally identified and it has been established that he was murdered after a post-mortem was carried out on his body yesterday.

The victim was named locally last night as Tony Dempsey who is originally from the Inchicore area of the south inner city.

Mr Dempsey’s body was found in a flat at Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street at around 6.20pm on Monday.

Sources have confirmed that Mr Dempsey had a troubled life which led to his interaction with crime gangs, homelessness and drug addiction.

A senior source said that investigators dealing with the gruesome murder were shocked that “people continued to come and go and stay in a flat while a decomposing body lay on the floor.”

“This flat was a drugs den and there was a number of people both male and female in it when gardai arrived. How could they have just sat there? It is simply not right,” the source said.

“At this stage it is suspected that Mr Dempsey was the victim of a very bad assault but while a number of people have been spoken to, there are a few more people who need to give their account to gardai,” the source added.

The murder investigation is being carried out by officers at Bridewell Garda Station who have made no arrests so far and continue to appeal for witnesses.

Gardaí believe Mr Dempsey’s body had been in the property for around a week before emergency services were alerted.

In that period there had also been "comings and goings" of people at the flat and gardaí are attempting to locate all those who were present at the property in recent days.

Gardaí have already taken a statement under caution from one man.

The scene of the gruesome find remained sealed-off yesterday and the body was removed to the city mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be completed.

The deceased was also known to gardaí for involvement in drug dealing in the south-inner city where he was originally from.

He had also been known to stay at different locations including in the south-east of the country.

Family members aware of the tragedy last night paid tribute to the man, with one saying they were "broken hearted" and adding: "We love you. Why is life so cruel".

The property where he was discovered is owned by the Peter McVerry Trust charity, although the victim was not a tenant of the charity.

Last night it was confirmed that the tenant is a female who gardai have spoken to.

In a statement the Trust confirmed they managed the property under the Housing First Programme for Dublin City Council.

The charity said the tenant of the property was accommodated around eighteen months ago but that, in recent times, was "struggling to manage the front door" and people who "had no interest in the property or the tenant's recovery" gained entry.

In a statement the Peter McVerry Trust said that steps were actively taken to support the client to surrender the tenancy and house them elsewhere, and that staff visits at the property were increased.

The charity's CEO Pat Doyle said: “We’re saddened at the loss of a young life and wish to express our sympathies to the family of the deceased.”

“Staff visited the property daily, including over the weekend, and they had no indication or evidence that someone was deceased at the property or in the vicinity. Housing First helps some of the most vulnerable in our society. 86% of the tenancies under Housing First are successful, but unfortunately this was one of the 14% which was clearly failing over recent months.”