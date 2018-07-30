Dublin shop forced to close for number of days following arson attack

Gardaí are hunting for two young criminals following an arson attack at a north Dublin store while staff and customers were inside.

Gardaí are hunting for two young criminals following an arson attack at a north Dublin store while staff and customers were inside.

The early morning attack was carried out in the Santry area of the capital at around 8am on Saturday.

The shop targeted, the Spar on the Shanowen Road, has been forced to close for a number of days due to the significant damage caused to the building.

CCTV footage currently being reviewed by gardai captured two young men walk into the store who then produced two cans of petrol while a number of staff and customers are inside the store.

3 fire engines & an ambulance were called to a shop fire in #Santry this morning. Staff did the right thing & were able to escape through the clear fire exit, we can't stress the importance of keeping these obstacle free. Finglas & P'boro stns attended #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/lzildZvQ7v — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 28, 2018

The thugs then pour the accelerant on the floor near the entrance before setting it alight.

The arsonists then flee the store as staff and customers inside desperately escape the flames through a fire escape at the rear of the building.

A source told the Herald that inquiries to identify the two suspects are ongoing and stated it was "hugely fortunate" there were no serious injuries or fatalities.

"The two suspects emptied cans of petrol at the entrance to the store, it could have been a grave situation if people became trapped inside the premises.

"A definitive motive for the arson attack has not been established, and efforts are continuing to identify the two individuals involved. Somehow there were no injuries, which is hugely fortunate given the deliberate manner in which this was carried out," the source said.

Images of the two suspects have also been circulated to garda stations across the city in an effort to identify them.

It is understood that the images of the suspects are of good quality and garda are confident that positive identifications can be made.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the criminal damage incident are ongoing and that no arrests have yet been made.

Images of the fire-damaged store were shared by the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB ) on their Twitter page with three fire engines and an ambulance from Phibsboro and Finglas stations attending the scene.

A DFB spokesman added: "Staff did the right thing and were able to escape through the clear fire exit, we can't stress the importance of keeping these obstacle free."

Online Editors