THREE football pitches were destroyed due to “mindless vandalism” in a south Dublin park last weekend.

THREE football pitches were destroyed due to “mindless vandalism” in a south Dublin park last weekend.

Dublin pitches closed after ‘mindless vandalism’ saw them destroyed with tyre marks and a burnt out car

Gardaí received reports of a car being driven in circles around three of the pitches in Kilbogget Park at around 4.30am on December 28.

Upon arrival, Gardaí discovered a burning car, abandoned in the middle of the piches.

Photographs reveal tyre marks tearing through the surface of the fields, leaving deep ridges and deeming the pitches unsuitable for play.

The pitches are home to Cabinteely FC and are used by 60 other teams for training and playing matches.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Anna Grainger told Independent.ie that this is an example of "mindless vandalism".

"It’s mindless vandalism for short term enjoyment for hooligans with a long term effect on people who actually use the pitches," she said.

"The pitches will be out of action for a long time if you look at the deep trenches created from the tyre marks.

"It will take huge work to get the pitches restored. The damage is extensive and it will cost thousands," she added.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident and no arrests have been made so far.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council is also investigating the issue.

"How do we tell our players, some as young as five, coaches, managers, families and volunteers that we won’t be able to train or play on these pitches for weeks, maybe months," read a statement from Cabinteely FC on their Facebook page.

A burnt-out car was left on the football pitches, which were destroyed in Kilbogget Park (Photo: Cabinteely F.C. Facebook Page)

"We are seeking meetings with Dun Laoghaire County Council and the Gardai for an urgent restoration of the pitches and plans to prevent a recurrence of this nature."

"We need political, business, community and police support at this difficult time.

While some matches may be cancelled during the colder months, according to Councillor Grainger, the warm weather would see the pitches being used intensively in the coming months.

"I’ve been a sideline mum for many years and it’s a network across society that makes it all work," she added.

"Where Dublin is concerned, pitches are at a premium and the shortage of pitch availability is enormous."

According to the club, local councillors and TDs have been in touch over the incident, including minister for higher education Mary Mitchell O'Connor.

Commenting on the incident, justice minister Charlie Flanagan said: "Those responsible for the pitch damage are not ‘joyriders’ rather ‘killjoy riders’. Anyone with any info should let Gardai know."

Gardaí are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

Online Editors