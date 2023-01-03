| 9°C Dublin

exclusive Dublin mum thought she was going to be killed by ex-partner during vicious attack

Kim Kelly (45) told gardaí she was knocked to the ground and then had “feet coming down on top of me like Riverdance”

Alan Sherry

A woman subjected to two savage assaults by her partner in the space of six weeks said her attacker danced on her head “like Riverdance.”

Kim Kelly (45), who suffered domestic abuse on a number of occasions during her relationship with thug Ian McCluskey (54), said she was close to suicide in the wake of the attacks but wanted to speak out to let other victims know there is help out there.

