Dublin man charged with attempted gun murder on northside in 2019

A Dublin man has been charged with the attempted murder of a man on the capital’s northside in an alleged incident that happened on September 6, 2019.

Bernard Fogarty (33), with an address at Cromcastle Court, Kilmore, Coolock, Dublin 5, was remanded in custody after the brief hearing at Dublin District Court where evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by a Coolock based garda.

He is charged with the attempted murder of Mark Ivers at a property in the Streamville Road housing estate in Donaghmede, shortly after 7pm on the above date.

The incident happened directly across from Donahies Community School where students were still inside during band practice.

Mr Ivers (now aged 32), was blasted at least three times after he was set upon at around 7.10pm that evening,

He sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition.

Locals expressed their shock in the aftermath of the attempted hit.

Four or five children were playing in a field across the road from the scene of the shooting as the Garda helicopter flew overhead.

"I'm absolutely shocked that something like this could happen," said one local woman on the night. Two people were seen being taken away from a house on the road.

Another man who lives nearby, said he was walking along and suddenly he saw a couple with a baby in a buggy running and motioning to him to run. They were making the symbol of a gun.

"I was walking up the street and I smelt gunpowder in the air," he said.

"I saw two people with a buggy with a child and they were running and motioning at me to get back. I got about halfway up the street and saw people coming out of their houses saying that someone had been shot.

"I called an ambulance and a nurse came from one of the houses and tended to the victim. I understand he was shot in the leg and the chest."

"I'm still processing what happened. It's a new experience for me, I'm still in shock," he added.

"I've never experienced any-thing like this in a neighbourhood so far."

At the time gardai appealed for information about a beige Nissan Almera which they said was in the area.