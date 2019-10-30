News Crime

Wednesday 30 October 2019

Dublin man pleads guilty to igniting fireworks in Coppers nightclub

Copper Face Jacks nightclub. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Copper Face Jacks nightclub. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Brion Hoban

A Dublin man faces sentencing after pleading guilty to igniting fireworks in Copper Face Jacks nightclub.

Oliver Callely (27) with an address at St Lawrences Road, Clontarf, Dublin, pleaded guilty on an arraignment date in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to igniting fireworks at the Harcourt Street nightclub on July 6, 2015.

Maurice Coffey BL, prosecuting, asked the court that a victim impact statement be prepared for the sentencing hearing.

Judge Martin Nolan fixed a sentence of December 2, next. He remanded Callely on continuing bail until that date.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News