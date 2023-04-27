Dublin man (40) allegedly found with heroin worth €280,000 remanded in custody

Clinton Byrne is alleged to have been in possession of heroin worth €280,000 on Wednesday.

A DUBLIN man had heroin valued at €70,000 in his hoodie and another €210,000 worth of the drug in a parked car when organised crime gardaí raided a house in west Dublin, it is alleged.

Clinton Byrne (40) was allegedly seen on CCTV putting the bag of heroin into the car moments before gardaí arrived with a warrant on Wednesday afternoon.

He was refused bail on Thursday when he appeared in Blanchardstown District Court charged over the estimated €280,000 heroin seizure yesterday. Judge Gerard Jones remanded him in custody to appear in court again next week.

Mr Byrne, of Sr Finian’s Avenue, Lucan, is charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell or supply.

The court heard gardaí from the Special Crime Task Force and Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a search under warrant at Milford Manor Green, Clondalkin yesterday, April 26.

Objecting to bail, Garda Donal Donoghue said this was part of an ongoing operation targeting a criminal organisation. Mr Byrne was standing outside and had a half kilo of heroin visible in his hoodie. This was valued at €70,000.

In the search, €3,985 in cash was found along with weighing scales. Mr Byrne had the key to a Seat car, he immediately admitted ownership of the items and said there were more drugs in the rear of a Seat parked close to the location, the garda continued.

Another 1.5kg of heroin with an estimated value of €210,000 was found in the car, he said. It was alleged that CCTV showed the accused arriving at the address and placing a bag containing the heroin in the Seat moments before the gardaí arrived.

It was alleged he made admissions to his involvement in the receipt and storage of the drugs, garda Donoghue said.

According to gardaí, Mr Byrne was "caught red-handed" and was a “highly trusted and valued member of this criminal organisation” operating at an upper level.

The organisation was involved in the distribution of controlled drugs, garda Donoghue said.

A further more serious charge was anticipated in the case, he added.

Applying for bail, the accused’s barrister said Mr Byrne was presumed innocent and could be in custody for a “considerable period” if refused bail. He was prepared to abide by conditions if granted bail.

The garda agreed that the accused had been cooperative, but maintained his bail objections.

Judge Jones said he was refusing bail “without hesitation”.

He remanded Mr Byrne in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge.