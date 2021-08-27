Dublin criminal Niall Shebani (36) jailed in Northern Ireland for violent gang attack

A Dublin gangster has been sentenced for five years after being convicted of a violent attack on a man who was slashed in the face and kicked unconscious in Northern Ireland.

Niall Shebani (36), originally from Donaghmede but with an address at Bearna Park in Newry, was part of three-man gang who carried out an horrific attack on a man in Newry two years ago.

Sources say Shebani left Northern Ireland for the Netherlands in the wake of the attack but later returned to face justice.

He was previously linked to northside Dublin criminals including the gang boss known as Mr Big but is part of a gang based in Newry led by another Dublin criminal.

Sources said the gang had been “causing havoc” in recent years with knife attacks and gun attacks.

Another key associate is currently before the courts as part of an international operation targeting drug traffickers.

On Wednesday, Shebani was sentenced to five years but will be released in half that time and serve the rest of his sentence on licence.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Criminal Investigation Department in Newry welcomed the sentencing of Shebani and two other men in connection with the attack this week.

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said: “The victim was walking on Canal Street when he was attacked close to the Merchants Quay Junction.”

The gang arrived in a silver VW Golf before Shebani and his associate Stephen Morgan jumped out and attacked the victim.

Shebani slashed the victim across the face leaving him with a seven-inch slash wound.

“He suffered severe facial injuries when slashed with a knife causing him to fall to the ground. The assailants then kicked him while he lay on the ground causing him to lose consciousness,” Det Sgt Johnston said.

As well as the slash to the face the victim suffered a slash wound to the upper arm, as well as cuts and bruises.

Shebani (36) was sentenced to five years half of which is to be served on licence while Stephen Morgan (26) from Chancellor’s Hall, Newry was sentenced to 180 hours of community service for his involvement in the attack.

Danny McDonald (27) from Drumalane Road, was sentenced to a combination order including community service and probation for aiding and abetting wounding with intent, driving while disqualified and no insurance.

“These men violently attacked a young man who was walking along the street, causing severe wounds to his face. The victim was fortunate their injuries were not more serious. Despite limited investigative opportunities detectives were able to identify the assailants from CCTV images that led to their successful prosecution.

“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve," Det Sgt Johnston added.