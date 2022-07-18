Dublin criminal jailed for possession of €74k crime cash linked to two major gangs

A 39-year-old Tallaght criminal who was jailed this week for possessing €74k which was the proceeds of crime has links to many of the most dangerous gangs operating in the capital.

Anthony McKeever (39) of Kilmartin Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after he pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing the proceeds of crime at his home on dates between March 21, 2004 and July 26, 2020.

His partner Adrienne Shepard (36), of the same address, walked free from court with a suspended sentence after she admitted possessing the proceeds of crime on various dates between June 13 and July 11, 2020 at her home.

McKeever previously had close links to exiled gangster Brian Rattigan who is currently based in Spain’s and whose associates are being investigated for clubbing in with other criminal groupings in last month’s botched murder attempt of drug dealer Gary Carey in Kilmainham last month.

Sources say that McKeever previously had links to another gang who are being investigated for the attempted gun murder of Carey and this is the west Dublin mob nicknamed ‘The Family.’

It is understood that over the years, McKeever has had disputes with both these criminal organisations and had acted as a “lone ranger” until he became a major Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) target.

At another stage gardaí suspect that McKeever was involved with a ruthless Clondalkin gang with links to the Kinahan cartel.

This gang was involved in a bitter local feud with James 'Nellie' Walsh and his associates, which claimed four lives before tensions eased at the start of 2019.

“McKeever himself never got involved in murders or anything like that – making money from the drugs trade is what his motivation was,” a senior source said.

“But he was certainly on friendly terms with a number of individuals who are in the murder business.

"He is an unusual criminal in the sense that he seems to be aligned to every gang and yet none. It is fair to say that he is a lone ranger of sorts,” the source added.

He has a total of 19 convictions, including one for assault causing harm and aggravated burglary when he was a teenager, and another for drugs offences linked to a cannabis growhouse.

At Dublin Circuit Court on Thursday, Sgt Mick McGrath told Michael Hourican BL, prosecuting, that gardaí and CAB officers got warrants to carry out two searches of the couple’s home in April and July of 2020.

They recovered a total of €74,000 in cash concealed in various places including a pillow, a bedroom cabinet, a wardrobe and one sum of over €40,000 hidden in an extractor fan in the kitchen.

Gardaí also seized an Audi Q7 parked outside valued at €45,000 along with two Rolex watches which turned out to be replicas.

Also recovered as the proceeds of crime were a Louis Vuitton wallet, a Gucci watch and four other designer watches, several pairs of designer sunglasses and a black Canada Goose jacket.

McKeever admitted owning two encrypted mobile phones found at his home. Gardaí sought orders against McKeever’s accounts with AIB, the Credit Union and Revolut, all of which were found to explain unaccounted sums of money.

The court heard McKeever suffered from long Covid and now had a suppressed immune system which causes him to catch infections roughly every two weeks.

Judge Martin Nolan agreed that this unfortunate medical condition will make McKeever’s prison stay more difficult, but said he “undoubtedly” deserved a prison term.

“It goes without saying,” said Judge Nolan, noting that the money and car were the products of criminal behaviour but that the court had not been informed as to what type of criminal behaviour it was.

The court heard that McKeever worked in buying and selling cars and was an excellent family man, having acted as carer for his grandmother for nine years before her death.